4-H Sewing Club

Bond County area youth who are interested in learning to sew are encouraged to join the new Sewing 4-H Club forming this month. There will be an informational meeting on Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Farm Bureau Meeting Room.

Previous 4-H membership is not required, but youth must be between the ages of 8 and 18. This will be a fun opportunity for youth to learn to sew, and to make some new friends interested in sewing.

To register, call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665 or email stacey4@illinois.edu.