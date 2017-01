Bond County 4-H members planning to show steers and market heifers in 4-H this year must weigh-in their animals Saturday, February 4, at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Weigh-in is from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and members must indicate their intention to show in the Illinois State Fair Junior Show. For more information, call the Bond County Extension office at 664-2665.