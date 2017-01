The Bond County 9-1-1 Board met in regular session Thursday and elected officers. Rex Catron will continue to serve as the chairman, Robert Neer will continue to serve as vice chairman, Chris Wagner will continue in his role as secretary, and Lou Lorton will once again be the board treasurer.

The board also adopted a resolution pertaining to travel, meals and lodging on official business trips, similar to those recently adopted by the Bond County Board and other local entities.