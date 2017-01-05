AFHM Chili Supper

The American Farm Heritage Museum will host its annual Chili & Soup Supper this Friday. Ollie Schaefer, with the museum, said the event will be held on the museum grounds Friday, January 6 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids age 4-10, and free for children 3 and younger. The meal will consist of soup, chili, a hot dog, a drink, and desert.

Schaefer also said the museum is hard at work planning their upcoming annual banquet, which will be held on March 11. Ed McMillan will be the featured speaker and, as always, the event will include an auction with a wide variety of items.

For more information on either of these events, or the American Farm Heritage Museum, call 664-9733.