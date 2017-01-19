Alleged Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault

Jeffrey R. Hasenjaeger, age 58, of Maryville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.

It’s alleged that from May 1 through September 1 of last year, the defendant committed a sexual act with a girl under the age of 13.

Hasenjaeger is free after posting $50,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 1.

If convicted of the Class X felony, the Maryville man faces a prison sentence of not less than six years and not more than 60 years.