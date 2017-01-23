BNB Sponsors Academic Foundation Gala

Bradford National Bank continues its tradition of supporting local organizations and events, with its double platinum sponsorship of the Bond County Unit #2 Academic Foundation Light the Way Gala. The sponsorship was announced by Bradford National Bank president and CEO Doug Stroud.

The second annual Light the Way Gala will be held March 25, 2017 at the Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas. All funds raised at the event will be utilized by the Academic Foundation to support local classrooms in the Unit #2 district.

Stroud said, “As a long-time supporter of the Academic Foundation, we believe it is important to continue to invest in the youth of our county. Not only do we support the mission of the Academic Foundation, but have awarded $58,000 in academic scholarships to high school seniors.” Stroud added, “This year, in honor of our 150th anniversary, Bradford National Bank is upping the scholarship amount to $1,150.”

Information to apply for the scholarship is available on the bank’s website at www.BradfordBank.com.

Don Dillon, president of the Academic Foundation, said, “Bradford National Bank has always found room in their budget to support our local organization. They are a real community partner and we are thankful to have them in our district helping us build a better educational experience for the students.”

The Academic Foundation annually awards teacher grants, administers scholarships, and supports Character Education.

Bradford National Bank was founded in 1867 by James Bradford as Bradford and Son’s Bank and received its national charter in 1910. This year, the bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary. For more information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.