Bond County E-Filing

Circuit Clerk Rex Catron attended the Bond County Board meeting Tuesday night and presented a report about electric filings in court.

Catron told WGEL the court system has really embraced technology recently and Bond County has been at the forefront of the effort.

The circuit clerk said eliminating paper files has advantages when it comes to storage, accuracy, and convenience.

Catron said he has several backups for cases that are filed electronically.

He wrote the request, on behalf of the Third Judicial Circuit, which includes Bond and Madison counties, for implementation of an E-program for civil cases.