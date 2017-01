The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting luncheon is Friday, February 10, at noon, in the Bradford Room.

There will be an update on district activities, Ag in the Classroom, and NRCS programs. Directors will be elected and a speaker will discuss cover crops. The winner of the Harold Gehrig Scholarship will be announced.

The suggested meal donation is $5.00.

For more information, call 664-0555 ext. 102.