Cedarhurst Construction Update

The recent good weather has been a big plus in the construction of a memory care facility in Greenville.

Jordan Dorsey, from Dover Development LLC, said the project has moved along smoothly and construction of the building will take about six months. Site work has been completed and the footings are poured. Underground plumbing and electric is going in this week.

Dorsey said it is possible erection of the building could begin next week.

Cedarhurst Memory Care will be located along East Harris Avenue in Greenville, across from The Glenwood and east of the Greenville firehouse.

It will consist of 16 units and there will be up to 24 employees. Dorsey believes the facility should be open in June of 2017.