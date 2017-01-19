City Council Gaming

The Greenville City Council continued its discussion this month about video gaming.

Four different individuals have expressed an interest in opening a gaming operation in the city. Tobacco Unlimited is the only existing business, of the four, that is currently in business in Greenville.

All current requests are for locations along the Illinois Rt. 127 corridor. None are downtown.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the council will have to adjust its liquor license program, since the State of Illinois requires gaming operations have a liquor-by-the-drink license from the local authority.

That special meeting has been tentatively scheduled for the night of Tuesday, January 31.