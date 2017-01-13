City Crews Hard At Work Friday

The Greenville Public Works crew has been hard at work through the day, preparing for this weekend’s winter weather, and most likely will be very busy through Sunday.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel spoke this morning with Bill Grider, Public Works Director, about the city’s plan of attack to keep the roads as safe as possible for everyone:

WGEL would like to send a big THANK YOU to the Greenville Public Works crew, as well as county and state road/highway crews, law enforcement, and first responders working hard in this weather to keep us safe!