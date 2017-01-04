City Jaycee Park Work

Late last year, the City of Greenville finished construction of a sidewalk along the baseball-softball fields on Dewey Street.

The city and Kingsbury Park District worked together on the sidewalk with the district paying for materials and the city public works department doing the work.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey says there is more work that will be done at that location, including work on the storm sewer and leveling the embankment in the area.

The park district board will have to approve an easement for the city to proceed with the drain pipe work.