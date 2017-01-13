City Leaf Burning

Leaf burning was a recent topic of discussion for the Greenville City Council.

The council members agreed to continue the program as it has been operated the past three years. The city allows leaf burning, however those wanting to burn must obtain a free permit from the city.

“The current leaf burning program is approaching the three-year mark and when the ordinance was passed to set up the permits, it was said that it would be reviewed at the end of three years,” City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL. “So we’ve reviewed it and the discussion extended the leaf burning program as it currently is configured indefinitely. That program encourages leaves to be vacuumed but allows burning. It requires a permit but has no costs associated with it.”

It was the consensus of the council members that the amount of leaf burning in the city has decreased. Most leaves are picked up through the city’s leaf vacuuming program.

The city manager said that over the past three years, about 125 leaf burning permits have been obtained by residents.