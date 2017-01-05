City Snow Routes

Greenville residents are reminded if two or more inches of snow are received within a 12-hour period, snow routes go into effect.

The city’s emergency snow plans are instituted by the Public Works Department. Specific streets have been designated as snow routes and parking is prohibited on them if two or more inches of snow falls.

The routes include all of Main and College avenues, Eastern from College to Asbury, Elm from Louis Latzer to Walnut, Fourth from College to Franklin, Grigg from Route 140 to Walnut, Hena from Asbury to Vine, Second from Beaumont to Harris and Third from Franklin to Oak.

With vehicles parked on the streets, plows are unable to clear the full pavement width.

More information is available by calling the municipal building at 664-1644.