County Appointments & Windows

The Bond County Board held their first meeting of the year Tuesday and approved the reappointments of Robert Neer, Steven Unterbrink, and Rex Catron to the Bond County 911 Board.

The Bond County Housing Authority had previously recommended the appointment of Carla Birdsong to fill the resident commissioner seat recently vacated by Nancy Kapp. In the meeting Tuesday, the board reported that the housing authority would conduct another resident election to fill the seat, so the matter was tabled.

The board approved a bid from Illinois Window Cleaning Service of Tower Hill to clean windows at the Bond County Courthouse, the courthouse annex on College Avenue, and the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. The fee for a spring and fall cleaning at the courthouse will be $1,000 per session, $20 bimonthly for cleaning at the annex, and $25 per bimonthly cleaning at the sheriff’s department.

The board recessed their meeting until Thursday, January 5 at 7 PM when they will resume the meeting as part of the Bond County Bicentennial celebration in the upstairs courtroom of the Bond County Courthouse.