A special program to kick off the bicentennial year of Bond County will take place Thursday at the Bond County Courthouse.

John Coleman, Kevin Kaegy and Circuit Judge John Knight will speak at the event which begins at 7 p.m. in the courtroom.

Coleman, chairman of the Bicentennial Committee, said the event will be a historical evening, honoring elected officials, sharing local history, and showing off some unique local artifacts.

Click below to hear more:

The Bond County Board will present a proclamation commemorating 2017 as the county’s 200th anniversary.

Reaching 200 is a rarity for an Illinois county, according to Coleman. He told WGEL Bond County was one of the first counties in the state and was started before Illinois became a state, which makes Bond County the only county in Illinois to celebrate a bicentennial in 2017.

Click below to hear his comments:

The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the DAR will serve refreshments at Thursday’s program.

It will be streamed live on the Bond County Bicentennial Facebook page, for those who are unable to attend.