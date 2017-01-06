County Bicentennial Program

About 65 citizens nearly packed the courtroom at the Bond County Courthouse Thursday night for the kick-off program of the county’s bicentennial.

The county board actually held a meeting during the program, approving a proclamation.

Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer read the proclamation.

Click below to hear a portion of his presentation:

During the program, county officials, from the present and past, were introduced.

John Coleman, chairman of the Bicentennial Committee, talked about the Illinois territory and Shadrach Bond, namesake of the county.

Circuit Court Judge John Knight spoke about the early courts of Bond County and the current courtroom facilities, and Kevin Kaegy told the story about the battle at Hill’s Fort.

Leading the Pledge of Allegiance were Territorial Rangers Bill Johnson, Eric Reelitz and Jim DeGroff (pictured above). The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the DAR served refreshments.

Various events will be held throughout the year to commemorate the county’s 200th anniversary.

The major one will be Sunday, July 2 in downtown Greenville.