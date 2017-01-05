Davis Sworn In To 115th Congress

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 115th Congress during a ceremony on the floor of the House on Tuesday, January 3. This is Davis’ third term in Congress. The oath was administered by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

“I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the people of the 13th Congressional District,” said Davis. “Since coming to Congress, my focus has always been on making Washington work for those I represent. We’ve had some successes but I am confident that under this new unified Republican government, we will have many more. I look forward to hitting the ground running by first addressing the government overregulation that has created this part-time economy and hindered the American Dream for too many. This includes repealing and replacing Obamacare, which has left millions of Americans with healthcare costs they cannot afford. The American people sent us to Washington demanding leadership and now they expect action.”

The text of the Oath of Office is as follows:

“I, (name of Member), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”