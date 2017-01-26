Death Investigation Update

Greenville Police Chief Lou Lorton has provided an update on the investigation into the death of 46 year old Tamara Lee Smith, who was found deceased in her residence on Lilac Lane in Greenville Tuesday morning.

Police were asked to check on Smith Tuesday after she didn’t show up for work.

Dr. Marissa Feeney, forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy Wednesday morning and the results were inconclusive on the cause of death.

Chief Lorton told WGEL the investigation into the death continues and authorities are currently awaiting toxicology test results, which are expected to take two to three weeks to process.

Lorton said after the toxicology results are received, police will confer with the pathologist and with Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer on how to proceed.