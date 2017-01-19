Degler In State Pageant

This weekend will be special for Bond County Fair Queen Abigail Degler as she represents the county at the Miss Illinois County Fair Pageant.

Abigail was crowned Miss Bond County Fair queen in August of last year. She is the daughter of Charles and Mary Jo Degler of Sorento.

Miss Bond County said she had mixed emotions about the big pageant, which began Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. She said she’s looking forward to it, but she doesn’t want it to be over.

Click below to hear more:

Abigail said she has been busy preparing for the pageant, shopping and deciding what speech to present at the competition.

Click below to hear her comments:

Degler said while she has been queen she has enjoyed attending various local events with Bond County Junior Miss Shelby Roberson.