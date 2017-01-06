DeMoulin Jobs

DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville has 20 job openings for sewing operators and related positions.

Don Adamski, DeMoulin’s president, said the company has needed that many employees for the past year-and-a-half to two years and attempts to fill positions have not been successful.

The company currently employs about 120 sewing operators.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can call the plant at 664-2000 or visit the front desk at 1023 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

DeMoulin’s is the oldest and largest manufacturer of music performance uniforms in the world.

The company is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2017, having been founded in 1892. Adamski said an open house event is being planned.

Improvements to buildings at DeMoulin’s have been accomplished. Last year, siding was placed on several buildings and a pavilion has been constructed for use by employees.

Adamski said additional projects are being planned.