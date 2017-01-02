DeMoulin Museum Addition

The DeMoulin Museum has added to its collection part of a lodge initiation device built before 1900.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the item is the seat to a device called the “Auto-Mul-Ti-Pede”, a very rare DeMoulin item. DeMoulin’s began selling the lodge initiation device in the late 1890’s. Goldsmith said the item is based on the early concept of the automobile. Ed DeMoulin was the first person to own a car in Greenville, which he purchased in 1902.

Goldsmith said the device works similarly to a go-cart on top of a wheelbarrow. The person pushing the wheel barrow presses a mechanism that releases the go-cart. The person being initiated is riding the go-cart blindfolded and they take a ride around the lodge floor.

The seat has a metal DeMoulin tag on it.

It was obtained from a woman in northern Ohio who found the seat at an estate sale.

The DeMoulin Museum, at 110 West Main Street in downtown Greenville, is open Saturdays, through May, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It has extended hours in June, July and August.