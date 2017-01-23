Drug Arrests In Hillsboro

According to Montgomery County Undersheriff Rick Robbins, Kasey R. Hodge, age 28, of Raymond and Richard P. Ross, age 43, of Hillsboro, were taken into custody Friday, January 20, for alleged possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

At 2:48 p.m. Friday, members of the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Hillsboro Police Officers executed an arrest warrant and a search warrant at a residence on Seward Street in Hillsboro.

Hodge and Ross are currently in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting formal charges.