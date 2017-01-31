Factory Theatre Presents Godspell

The Factory Theatre will present the award winning musical GODSPELL on February 2-4 & 9-11. Based on the Biblical gospel of Matthew, the parables of Jesus Christ come to life with memorable songs, silly dances, and lots of heart. Executive Director Jes Adam says, “This is a fresh version of Godspell that includes all the popular songs and familiar stories. The show begins with the start of Jesus’ ministry, leading through his teachings of love and community to his disciples, and ultimately ends at the cross.”

The Factory Theatre is located in the Kelsey Building on Harris Avenue in Greenville, Illinois. Show time for each performance is at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday. Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults, and are available for purchase at Watson’s Drugstore, Jo’s Java, Will-o-th-Wind, and Adam Bros Coffeehouse. For more ticket information or to purchase group tickets call Jes Adam at 618-664-7128.

Also on the Factory Theatre stage this month is THE FACTORY THEATRE HOUR on February 19th. This show includes original comedy and improvisation. The performance is audio recorded live, in front of a studio audience, and is distributed as a podcast. Past episodes can be found on the podcast sections of iTunes by searching for The Factory Theatre Hour. Tickets for this event cost $3 and are available at the door only.