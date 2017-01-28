Farm Credit IL Scholarships & Grants

High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture may apply for a $2,000.00 Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship. Twenty-four scholarships will be given in 2017. Applicants must reside in, or their immediate family must farm in, one of the 60 central and southern Illinois counties served by Farm Credit Illinois.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters who are organizing community improvement projects are encouraged to apply for a Farm Credit Illinois Community Improvement Grant. Up to fifty $400.00 grants will be awarded. Online applications for the scholarships and grants are available at farmcreditIL.com and must be submitted by Monday, February 27. For more information, call Liz at 217-590-2124.