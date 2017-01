The Greenville High School FFA Parliamentary Procedures Team placed first at the recent sectional competition.

Shelby McCray was 1st place chair, Brooke Krankle 1st place secretary and 2nd place floor member, JT Thiems 1st place floor member, Cole Wall 3rd place floor member, and Grace Young 4th place floor member.

Other members were Brianna Ulmer and Carson Mathewson.