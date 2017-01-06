FNB Issues Counterfeit Alert

The New Year brings a new warning from The First National Bank to area businesses concerning counterfeit money. In recent weeks, FNB locations in Vandalia, Greenville, and Ramsey have reported receiving counterfeit twenty dollar bills that were passed at local businesses. In all instances, the fake currency looks legitimate at quick glance, but under scrutiny discrepancies can be found.

Cynthia Autenrieth, FNB’s Head Teller, said the bank intercepts counterfeits throughout the year but the number tends to increase around the holidays. She explained that twenties are the most common, however, they’ve also seen counterfeit one dollar bills, too. According to Autenrieth, the latest counterfeits are what the Secret Service refers to as “novelty notes”. The first looked like a real twenty but upon further inspection a series of Chinese symbols in red ink can be seen on both sides. “We’ve learned that this is fake money used to train those who count and handle money,” Autenrieth noted. The second novelty note passed at a local business was an example of motion picture money. Autenrieth says, “It looks real at first and it’s convincing enough to use on movie and TV sets but it’s not legal tender.” The money is marked “for motion picture use only”.

Novelty notes aren’t the only counterfeits that have surfaced. Autenrieth said a First National Bank branch also caught a well-crafted fake twenty dollar bill. The counterfeiter replicated the look but was not able to properly capture the watermark and striping found in real currency. A swipe by a detector pen confirmed that the bill wasn’t real.

Based on previous experiences, First National Bank staff knows that if one counterfeit bill shows up others are soon to follow. “Criminals will come to town and use their fake money in several locations then quickly leave,” observed Autenrieth. Gas stations and restaurant drive-thru lanes are common targets.

The First National Bank reminds all of its customers to be vigilant and give their currency a second look. If you locate suspicious money, contact your bank and local police.