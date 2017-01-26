FNB Patriot Level Bicentennial Sponsor

The First National Bank has signed on as a Patriot level sponsor of Bond County’s bicentennial celebration. Formed in 1817, the county is a year older than the State of Illinois. Founded in 1865, The First National Bank is one of the oldest financial institutions in Illinois.

Pat Kious, First National Bank Vice President recently presented a check for $1,000 to John S. Coleman, Bond County Bicentennial Chairman, and Howard Elmore, Bond County Board of Supervisors Chairman. Kious said, “As a community bank FNB was happy to support Greenville during its bicentennial and we’re now thrilled to partner with Bond County for its 200th birthday.”

Kious noted that this year’s celebration will offer a chance to honor all of the county’s communities and the unique histories of each. “With locations in Greenville and Mulberry Grove, The First National Bank is proud to serve Bond County,” Kious said.

Along with their sponsorship, FNB will be helping coordinate the family fun area at the Bicentennial celebration on July 2.

FNB’s other locations are in Vandalia, Ramsey and Patoka.