Friday afternoon, students in Greenville College’s inter-term juggling class gave a demonstration of their new juggling skills on Scott Field on the campus.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talk with, Larry Sayler, the instructor of the class, about the class, juggling as a sport, and his professional clown training:

Sayler’s final bit of instruction to those brave enough to try juggling flaming clubs was, “If you grab the wrong end…drop it.”