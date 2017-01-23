GES Students Of The Month

The December students of the month at Greenville Elementary School were recently recognized. The Character Education word of the month was service.

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth were presented certificates by Principal Eric Swingler.

PICTURED ABOVE: Students of the month were kindergarteners (front row l-r) Amberlynn Smith, Zariah Petty, Eric Gibson, Andrew McPeak, Lydia Ealy, Nathaniel Webster, Kendra McGuire, Clare Glisson; first graders (second row l-r) Lianna Garrison, Ava Schaefer, Natalie Goggin, Maddie Beckert, Spencer Nance, Luke Ealy, Kellan Boudoris; second graders (back row l-r) Jasmine Daniken, Ethan Davis, Logan Eakle, Dylan Allgood, Selah Field, Lorelai Sussenbach, Daultyn Gudgel and Ethan Sandifer. Not pictured is first grader Benjamin Wittig.

PICTURED BELOW: In grades three through five, the students of the month were third graders (front row l-r) Daniel Graham, Alex Curry, Rylin DeBlois, Eden Kapp, Griffin Prater, Abby Saboff, Rodger Zhu, Austin Smith; fourth graders (second row l-r) Conner Rodgers, Baylee Barnes, Kate Mifflin, Rydia Kennedy, Olivia Mueller, Cohen Reavis, Carson Bearley, Braxton Adcock,; fifth graders (back row l-r) Ivan Powell, Lainey Hoyle, Wyatt Emken, Luke Zykan, Katie Campbell, Abby Borwick, Anna Sussenbach and Brayden Huels. Not pictured is fourth grader Danielle Ackerman.