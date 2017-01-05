GHS Good Citizen

The Benjamin Mills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the Greenville High School winner of its Good Citizen Award.

Kayla Dannaman, a senior at GHS, is this year’s recipient. She is the daughter of Steve and Jennifer Dannaman of Greenville.

Kayla said she was excited to win the honor.

She has been very busy during her senior year at GHS, keeping busy with the yearbook, student council, National Honors Society, golf, and softball.

Kayla Dannaman is planning to attend MacMurray College in Jacksonville and wants to get into the health care field.

The other two finalists for the Good Citizen Award at Greenville High School were Hannah Gaffner, daughter of Jerry and Sherri Gaffner and Samantha Siefken, daughter of Phil and Sue Siefken.