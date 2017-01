Ainsley Olson is the winner of this year’s Greenville Junior High Scripps National Spelling Bee. She is the sixth-grade daughter of Wes and Heidi Olson of Greenville.

Ainsley will represent the junior high at the Bond-Fayette-Effingham Counties Spelling Bee on February 16 at Mulberry Grove.

There were eight rounds and 53 words spelled before a champion emerged.

Runner-up in the junior high bee was seventh-grader Alexandria Sugg.