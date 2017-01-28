Greenville Services To Citizens

At the January meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to continue its leaf program, vacuuming leaves for most citizens while allowing limited leaf burning through a permit system.

The leaf vacuuming program is one of several services the City of Greenville provides its citizens . . . services that many other towns do not offer.

City Manager Dave Willey said many man hours go into the vacuuming of leaves.

The city builds a leaf compost pile every year and each spring compost is offered to area residents free of charge.

Another valuable service the city provides is brush pickup. Willey said most communities don’t provide the labor-intensive service.

In the majority of municipalities, if a person locks his or her key in a vehicle, a locksmith has to be called. That is not the case in Greenville, as police can be called to unlock the vehicle.