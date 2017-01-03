Health Department Administrator

It was recently announced that Sean Eifert from the Quincy area will be the next administrator of the Bond County Health Department.

Eifert, his wife and four children will be moving to Bond County and he will assume his new role on January 30. He will replace Mark Ayers, who is retiring February 28.

The two will work alongside during February.

Eifert said the position at the health department incorporates all of the experience he’s had throughout his career and he and his family are looking forward to the move to Bond County.

Eifert said funding will always be a challenge for any agency like the health department. He said he believes his role will be to develop a strategic plan to ensure that the department remains viable well into the future.

Health Board President Darryl Bolen praised Mark Ayers for his work as administrator, noting that he has poured his heart into the job.

Bolen said Ayers worked tirelessly as the administrator. He said Ayers will be missed and wished him the best in retirement.

Eiffert was selected from 16 applicants for the administrator’s position.