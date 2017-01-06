Holy Family Hospital New Year’s Baby

HSHS Holy Family Hospital started the year with a very special delivery – Jaxon Gabriel Carnes was the hospital’s “New Year’s Baby.” Proud parents Jeannie Gonzalez and James Carnes of Troy welcomed their son into the world at 5:44 p.m. on January 2, making him the first baby delivered in 2017.

“While each and every baby we deliver is truly special, we do have a lot of fun each year anticipating and predicting the arrival of Greenville’s own ‘Baby New Year,’” says Brian Nall, Holy Family Hospital’s President and CEO. “We’re thankful that the parents chose to deliver at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly.”

Jaxon weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long and was delivered by Heartland Women’s Healthcare’s provider Dr. David Walters.

Many local businesses joined the fun of watching and waiting for the first Greenville baby of 2017. Greenville shops, media outlets and individuals banded together to donate special gifts to the baby including gift certificates, personalized presents, necessities and more. All gifts were made possible by the generosity of local businesses.

“The gifts are a huge blessing, and we greatly appreciate all that Greenville has done for us,” says Jeannie Gonzales. “The nurses and staff are excellent. They were always friendly and always answered every question I had.”