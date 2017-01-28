Home A Total Loss In Fire

At 6:26 Friday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department received an emergency call regarding a house fire on Rockport Road, about a half mile north of Rt. 140.

Alhambra Fire Chief Alan Daiber told WGEL the residents report the fire started in a wood stove in the home and by the time fire crews arrived, the blaze was coming through the roof. Daiber said the strong wind was a factor that worked against firefighters.

Mutual aid was provided by the New Douglas, Granfork, Olive, Hamel, and Highland-Pierron Fire Protection Districts. An aerial ladder truck was requested from the Highland city fire department, but was unusable due to conditions on the scene. No one was injured.

Daiber said fire personnel were on the scene for over 5 hours and the structure is a total loss.