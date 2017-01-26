At the recent meeting of the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary, officers were installed for new terms.

Sharon Alger remains treasurer, Donna Bristow replaces Pam Tompkins as recording secretary, Margaret Iberg replaces Linda Royer as corresponding secretary, and Joyce Keillor replaces Mary Gayle Nevinger as historian.

Dodie Johnson has stepped down as long-time chairman of membership. Pam Tompkins accepted the position.

In her report, Johnson said there were 404 Auxiliary members in 2016. There are already over 120 members this year. Dues are still just $1 per person.

Officers who continue to serve the Auxiliary are Jane Cornelius as president, Terry Derrick as vice-president, and Vickie Beaver as programs chairman.