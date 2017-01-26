HSHS Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Recently, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital awarded Cory Lucas, a registered nurse (RN), with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

“I am honored to receive the national DAISY Award,” Lucas said. “It is a blessing to be recognized for the work that I love and to make a positive impact on our patients and their families.”

The nomination shared: “Cory Lucas is an exceptional nurse and person. His patients are always put at ease when he walks into the room with a smile and it isn’t long before his sense of humor puts a smile on their face as well. He is known to always have a sticker just in case a kiddo comes into the ED. Colleagues love to work with him because of the skill and compassion he brings to the team. Days can never be bad with the positive attitude he continues to emit no matter the situation. He has been commended for going above and beyond.”

Many patients and colleagues have recognized Cory commenting:

“Cory answered all my questions and put my mind to ease.”

“Cory was great with my little girl.”

“Cory gave me excellent care while in the ED.”

“Was amazing nice and so fast to try and find the problem. Thanks!”

“Thank you so much for staying over and helping in the ED when I was under the weather. It was very much appreciated!”

“Cory has a huge heart and people can see that. He is an asset to this hospital and the nursing profession.”

This is the first DAISY Award presented at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.