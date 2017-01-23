Law Enforcement Says Thanks

The Bond County Law Enforcement Association has issued a statement, thanking the Bond County community for their support. The statement, issued by the BCLEA board says, “The Bond County Law Enforcement Association would like to express our sincere appreciation to the businesses and citizens for the generous financial support and moral support. We are so fortunate to serve in a county with such good people. Thanks to all.”

The Bond County Law Enforcement Association Board members are Tony Brooks, President; Jeff Brown, Vice President; Grant Hentze, Secretary; and Josh Hill, Sergeant at Arms.