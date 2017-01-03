Master Gardener Training

University of Illinois Extension will be offering the Illinois Master Gardener Program January 24 through April 4. This program is offered only one time per year and many area gardeners are anticipating the new sessions. This program does not require a college degree or years of experience. All you need is a sincere desire to learn and share information about gardening, and be willing to devote time to volunteering and on-going training.

Participants will receive classroom training for a ten-week period beginning January 24, 2017. The weekly classes will cover a wide assortment of topics. By the end of the program participant will have a broad knowledge of many horticulture topics that can be applied in many ways through University of Illinois Extension.

January 24 – Orientation and Botany

January 31 – Insects

February 7 – Trees, shrubs and Vines

February 14 – Soils

February 21 – Annuals/Perennials

February 28 – Lawns

March 7 – Diseases and Diagnosis

March 14 – Wildlife, Organic Gardening and Composting

March 21 – Vegetables

March 28 – Fruits

April 4 – Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Each class is taught by a University of Illinois Extension Horticulture staff member that specializes in the subject matter being presented. The program includes a textbook that covers all sessions plus a whole lot more. Students say they refer to this book regularly throughout the year because it makes a great reference book with quality research-based information. Additional information about the Master Gardener program can be found at web.extension.illinois.edu/mg/.

Applications and payment will need to be completed by January 13 to insure that delivery of books and supporting materials arrive in time for the first class. If you have any questions, call the County Extension Office at-526-4551 or 548-1446.