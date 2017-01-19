More On Record Auxiliary Donation

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary, comprised of 700 volunteer members, presented a $385,000 donation this past week to HSHS Holy Family Hospital. These funds were raised by the Auxiliary throughout 2016 and break the record for their largest annual donation since the Auxiliary was formed in 1957.

A portion of this contribution will help construct a new Chapel for the hospital. It will also be used fund over 13 capital budget items for 2017 which include the purchase of state-of-the art medical equipment and facility update projects in and around the hospital.

“Every year, I am continually amazed by what this group accomplishes together,” says Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family President and CEO. “We are so blessed to have such a dedicated Auxiliary which supports the advancement of health care in our area. Through the Auxiliary members’ commitment and dedication, we are able to enhance and modernize the hospital and improve the patient experience,” Nall said. “We truly can’t thank them enough.”

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary also runs the hospital’s gift shop and the Greenville Thrift Shop. In total, the Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary has raised almost $6 million for the hospital since 1957.

“I want to express my thanks to each of our 700 plus member volunteers for generously giving their time and support,” says Marian Embry, Director of Volunteer Services. “It’s truly a pleasure to work with this group, alongside hospital leadership, to give back to the hospital that is there for all of us when we need it.”

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1957 to support the mission of the hospital and its related entities. The organization provides charitable financial support and volunteers serve in a variety of roles on behalf of the hospital. Membership dues remain just $1 per year, as they have been since 1957.To learn more about becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, contact Marian Embry, Director of Volunteer Services, at 618-690-3525. For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.