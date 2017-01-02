Motorcycle Fatality

The victim in a fatal motorcycle accident, in Madison County about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, has been identified by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Roy Braundmeier, age 67, of rural Edwardsville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Madison County Coroner’s office.

The accident occurred on Pocahontas Road, between Buffalo and Wagner Roads, southwest of Grantfork. Madison County Captain Michael Dixon said Braundmeier was westbound on Pocahontas Road when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Captain Dixon said there were no witnesses to the accident. Braundmeier was alone on the motorcycle.

Responding to the scene were Madison County deputies, Marine firefighters, and Highland EMS.