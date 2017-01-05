The Mulberry Grove Good Citizen has been announced.

She is Katelin Dugan, daughter of Jill and Randy Dugan of Mulberry Grove.

The award is sponsored by the Benjamin Mills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Dugan said she was surprised to receive the award.

Click below to hear her comments:

The Mulberry Grove senior has been active at the school, serving on the student council every year, as an FFA officer for three years, a National Honors Society member last year and president this year, and class president this year.

Click below to hear more:

Katelin Dugan has college plans after graduating from Mulberry Grove High School this spring. She has been accepted to the University of Illinois and is thinking about studying something in the medical field or an animal-related field.

Click below for more:

DAR good citizens will be recognized later this year at a special program.