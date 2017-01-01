Some new highway laws become effective January 1 which might impact your driving habits and decisions. Scott’s Law, the “Move Over” law, requires motorists to slow down or change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated. Beginning January 1, this law also applies to any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. If you see flashing lights, move over or slow down.

Speeding in a work zone may result in jail time. Speeding 26 miles per hour but less than 35 mph is a Class B misdemeanor and speeding 35 miles mph or more in excess of the posted speed limit is a Class A misdemeanor. This law became effective January 1, 2016 and is being emphasized for greater public awareness.

If you have been convicted of driving without insurance and you are stopped again and cited for driving without insurance, your vehicle may be impounded. The law now requires officers to have your vehicle towed if you have been convicted of driving without insurance within the prior 12 months and you are receiving another citation for driving without insurance.

These are a few of the new laws enacted for 2017. For a complete list of new Public Acts, go to the Illinois General Assembly web site.