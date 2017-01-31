New Senior Center Director

The Bond County Senior Center has its third executive director in the 40-yeare history of the center.

Jill Jones, who spent January as acting director of the senior center, has been hired as the new director, replacing Anna Oestreich, who was director the past 34 years.

At a recent reception to honor Oestreich, Darryl Bolen, member of the senior center board, introduced Jones to the audience. He said Jones has been the business manager at the Senior Center for several years and has done a marvelous job. He praised Oestreich for preparing Jill for her new role.

The director also oversees Bond County Transit and the Bond County Food Pantry.

Jones lives in northern Bond County. She has been the senior center’s financial officer the past six years.