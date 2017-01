According to Madison County Sheriff John D. Laken, Lieutenant Kristopher M. Tharp, of Bethalto, graduated on December 16 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Tharp was one of 222 men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, and 20 international countries.

Lieutenant Tharp joins eight other members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department who have graduated from the academy.