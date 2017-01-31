Online Registration For 2017 Health Fair

Spring is just around the corner and so is one of Greenville’s biggest annual events, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair, taking place on March 17 from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville. The community is invited to pre-register NOW online at www.hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.

The Health Fair is open to the public, and the hospital advises people to sign up to reserve a timeslot for their tests and screenings.

“Last year, almost 1,200 people attended the Health Fair, which is one of the largest public events we host each year,” says Brian Nall, Holy Family Hospital’s President and CEO. “Following the success of last year’s online pre-registration opportunity, we are again offering online registration. This allows people to reserve a timeslot from the comfort of their home, as well as allowing people from neighboring communities to sign up without making the drive to Greenville to pre-register.”

The online registration is now open and will close March 8, and can be accessed at www.hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.Walk-ins will also be welcomed after 11 a.m. on the event day, March 17, and will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

At the event, there are many vendor booths and screenings available. The lab screenings offered have nominal costs to offset fees. These include:

A comprehensive health and blood screening, which includes chemistry testing, a complete blood count and more, costs just $45.

Additional testing that can be added on include:

The PSA or prostrate screening (Men Only) for $15.

Hemoglobin A1C test to detect or monitor diabetes for $10 or Vitamin D level for $15.

ColoVantage test, a supplemental screening test for those at higher risk for colorectal cancer, can be added for $130.

Not only is HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair a potentially life-saving one, it’s also fun. The event will feature popular health booth exhibits, giveaways, and refreshments.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s 2017 Health Fair, call 618-690-3599, or visit www.hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.