Postage Increase

As of last Sunday, postage for one-ounce, first class letters is higher.

The U.S. postal Service is now charging 49 cents per letter, an increase of two cents.

Those with forever stamps, no matter when they were purchased, can use them at any time. No additional postage must be affixed.

The postcard rate remains 34 cents. Letters and packages to international destinations are still $1.15, but each additional ounce costs 21 cents.

There have been increases in priority mail express, priority mail, first class package service, first class mail parcels, some parcel select ground deliveries and media mail rates.

For more information, call your post office.