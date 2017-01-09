Red Kettle Drive Generates $23,000

The Bond County Salvation Army red kettle campaign has wrapped up for the season. Coordinator Wayne Pierce told WGEL the effort generated around $23,000 thanks to the generosity of local residents.

Pierce thanked the hundreds of volunteers who rang the bell and volunteer coordinator Dr. Dan Jensen. He also recognized Ken and Susan Bryant for overseeing the distribution of funds to residents in need.

Click below to hear his comments:

For more information, call Wayne Pierce at 664-3434.

You can make contributions to the local Salvation Army program anytime through the year by sending your donation to, or contacting, Salvation Army Treasurer Jeff Hasenmyer at Bradford National Bank in Greenville.