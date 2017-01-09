Rollover Accident On I-70

More details have been made available concerning a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 70, Saturday.

According to the accident report, a car, driven by Bonnie J. Kruge, age 61, of St. Louis, was westbound on Interstate 70, Saturday, January 7, at 11:35 a.m. Kruge reportedly fell asleep and her car ran off the road, struck a ditch embankment, and rolled over. The car was found on the passenger side with Kruge trapped inside.

A Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy and Bond County EMS responded.

Bond County EMS took Kruge to Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.